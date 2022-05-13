Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,570 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 131,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $274.54 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

