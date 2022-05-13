Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,088 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.