Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,764 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Insteel Industries worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at $782,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIIN opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

