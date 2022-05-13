Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,026 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.