Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,545 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

