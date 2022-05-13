Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Regional Management worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RM shares. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:RM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 27.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

