Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,482 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $37.47 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

