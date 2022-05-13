Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $465.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.52. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.