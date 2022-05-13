Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.