Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Unitil worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Unitil by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Unitil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:UTL opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Unitil (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.