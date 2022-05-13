Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pampa Energía.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

