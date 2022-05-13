Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.28% of Palo Alto Networks worth $155,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $11.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.50. 17,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,184. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $578.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.05.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

