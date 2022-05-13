Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PALI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the third quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

