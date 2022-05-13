Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

PLTR stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 235.7% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

