Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $266.73

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.73 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.29). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.23), with a volume of 6,812 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.73. The stock has a market cap of £121.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.
About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
