PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 15.7%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares were up 15.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 108,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,190,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,373,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

