Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $13.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.