P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,695,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 642,142 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

