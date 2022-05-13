Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

