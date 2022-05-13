Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 97,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orogen Royalties (EMRRF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.