Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CVE:OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 81,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$504,889.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139,136 shares in the company, valued at C$7,039,632.65. Also, Director Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$237,611.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,794,460. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,500 shares of company stock worth $3,621,007.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

