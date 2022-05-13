Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.64

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 246369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

