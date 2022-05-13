Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Acquires $85,150.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 518,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Barclays dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

