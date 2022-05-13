Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.08 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.