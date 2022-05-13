Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 11,849,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,692,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.
Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)
Further Reading
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.