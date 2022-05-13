Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OLCLY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

