Orient Walt (HTDF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,399.00

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $489,983.53 and $12,399.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00530849 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,393.66 or 2.04443726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.