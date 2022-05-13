O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $730.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $718.25.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $622.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $680.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

