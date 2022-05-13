Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $506.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

ORC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

