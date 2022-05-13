OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,106. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

