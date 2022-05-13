Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.