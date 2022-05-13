Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.
Option Care Health stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
