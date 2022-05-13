OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 4,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.47. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

