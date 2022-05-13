Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in April

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPTHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 27,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Optimi Health has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

