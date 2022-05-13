Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in April

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OPTHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 27,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Optimi Health has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.22.
Optimi Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
