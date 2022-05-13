Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.04

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$47.04 and last traded at C$47.25, with a volume of 189473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.23.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
Featured Articles
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.