Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 6,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,168. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

