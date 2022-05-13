OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.
Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.54.
OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.