OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

