Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

OOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 1,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,485. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $313.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

