Ontology Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Ontology has a total market cap of $225.33 million and $42.31 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00111809 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00022407 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000330 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00292475 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

