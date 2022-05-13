Only1 (LIKE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $639,278.00

Only1 (LIKE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $639,278.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

