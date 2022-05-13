Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.80. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

