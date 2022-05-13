Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 227,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,498. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.