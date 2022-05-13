ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

ON24 stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,249. ON24 has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 987.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 366,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

