ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 8,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ON24 by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

