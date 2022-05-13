Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCA opened at $9.98 on Friday. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCA. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 979,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business.

