Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

OMER stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 1,562,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. Omeros has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Omeros by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

