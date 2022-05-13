Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,357. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

