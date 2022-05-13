Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 1,253,464 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLK stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

