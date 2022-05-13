Old West Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,629,859 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels comprises 3.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 436,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

