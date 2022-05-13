Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ONB opened at $15.42 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

