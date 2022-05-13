OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 56,369 Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,369 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Global X China Financials ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA CHIX opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Global X China Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

